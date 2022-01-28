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Trudeau is DAMNED!
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1137 views • January 28, 2022
Trudeau is Damned! 58,000-plus Patriot Canadian and US truckers with 500,000 Canadians toppling the Marxist Trudeau! Trudeau has done everything to destroy nationalist Canada! Now he is being ousted from his eveil Communist throne!!!
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