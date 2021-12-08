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Savory Elotes
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70 views • December 08, 2021
Take your dinner plans over the border without leaving your kitchen. It simply takes a few ears of fresh corn, a pan, and three common seasonings to excite your south-of-the-border meal. Watch this quick video to see how to make a savory, uncomplicated side dish.
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
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