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COVID-19 The MUST WATCH EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW With Professor Dolores Cahill
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312 views • May 12, 2020
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Prof. Cahill in conversation with Dave Cullen. This interview absolutely exposes what has been going on in the run up to the current COVID-19 planned 'pandemic'. She totally dismantles the propaganda, and has blown the cover of the corrupt segments of the medical profession, who are sadly in control - through the W.H.O. She also reveals how clueless and inept the politicians are, who have been spoon-fed instructions from the W.H.O.
The mainstream media is also exposed in their handling of this so-called COVID-19 virus scare. The media, that is overwhelmingly owned by a tiny handful of the globalist elites, has been used specifically to spread lies and propaganda, and censor the voices of the likes of Dolores Cahill by news blackout. The goal has been to spread illogical panic throughout the globe. They have initially succeeded, but the truth is coming to the surface, at an increasingly fast rate.
Prof. Cahill in conversation with Dave Cullen. This interview absolutely exposes what has been going on in the run up to the current COVID-19 planned 'pandemic'. She totally dismantles the propaganda, and has blown the cover of the corrupt segments of the medical profession, who are sadly in control - through the W.H.O. She also reveals how clueless and inept the politicians are, who have been spoon-fed instructions from the W.H.O.
The mainstream media is also exposed in their handling of this so-called COVID-19 virus scare. The media, that is overwhelmingly owned by a tiny handful of the globalist elites, has been used specifically to spread lies and propaganda, and censor the voices of the likes of Dolores Cahill by news blackout. The goal has been to spread illogical panic throughout the globe. They have initially succeeded, but the truth is coming to the surface, at an increasingly fast rate.
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