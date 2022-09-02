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🚨 Border Alert 🚨
Beautifulhorizons2
Beautifulhorizons2
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512 views • September 02, 2022



"The Invasion hasn't stopped.
Children are still in danger.
Criminals are pouring across.

With all that comes the poisons, pedophiles, and perverts heading straight towards your Children.

We need more Volunteers to make one last stand.

If you can please get to the Border, contact Butterfly at 509-263-4612.

For Camera Installation & Maintenance, Trash Removal, Trail Searches, and other Operations not at the Wall:

[email protected]

We can put you with the Old Man, Ken Kea, who can be credited for a majority of the Trail Camera Footage seen here.

The Land and Opportunity awaits for those who will walk away from the World and tend to our Heavenly Father's Children.

What you do matters more when you are doing for others who have less.

Our Mission doesn't endorse any part of this Government, including those seeking a seat at the Globalist Table.

Leave your Political Saviors at the door.

Christ is King wherever we toil...

Failing to act now is also not an option...

So please help.

Follow Us On Telegram @BORDERWARSAZ "

👆Please think of donating material supplies to Veterans On Patrol. Money never accepted. Use email above to find out their specific needs👆

                        *************

If you enjoy my content, please consider sending a blessing my way to help keep me online & in your feeds.

Venmo @beautifulhorizons

PayPal [email protected] 



Keywords
childrendrugsarizonaveteransbordercriminalsborder wallpedophilesinvasionchild traffickingpoisonspervertslast standsuicide preventionvolunteervolunteersvopveterans on patrolpima countyhelp wantedsasabewalking for the forgottenborder mission
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