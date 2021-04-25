© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Alert News - #298 - Dane Wigington
Follow
3
Share
Report
201 views • April 25, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday April 24, 2021.
Governor of California claims the state is in it's "second year" of drought. But according to Dane and bioclimatologist from UCLA, California and other regions of the world are over two decades into a mega-drought. And this is due to climate engineering.
Governor of California claims the state is in it's "second year" of drought. But according to Dane and bioclimatologist from UCLA, California and other regions of the world are over two decades into a mega-drought. And this is due to climate engineering.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.