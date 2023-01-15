Create New Account
#118-Jamal Johnson-He Who Controls the Narrative Controls Society
Jamal Johnson discusses how the core issues of society revolve around the sexual relationship of men and women.  The archangel, the Devil started a false narrative.  False narratives persist today in the narratives of the homosexual alphabet crowd.  Those asserting these false narratives have become dominant in society, and we need to be aware of how this happened and to define the narrative ourselves.
Featuring:  Andy Wells

