Houthis raid positions of Saudi-backed forces in Murab’a al-Hamad near the Saudi province of Najran

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The Houthis raided positions of Saudi-backed forces in Murab’a al-Hamad near the province of Najran, east of Jizan. The Yemeni group’s fighters targeted the positions with recoilless guns and sniper rifles before storming them. During the raid, the Houthis destroyed an ammo depot of Saudi-backed forces.
The Houthis have been controlling a large strip of the border line with Saudi Arabia since the out break of the war in 2015. The Yemen group even succeeds to capture very small pockets within the Kingdom’s territory from time to time.
The Saudi-led coalition and its Yemen proxies failed to push the Houthis away from the border, despite their superior fire power. The Houthis’ better understanding of the border’s terrain and their excellent training is giving them a serious advantage.
Source South Front: https://southfront.org/houthis-released-new-video-of-their-successful-operations-on-saudi-border-videos-18/