Crypto, privacy coins, living off the grid and much more!

Marc Goldman AKA "Morpheus" is a Serial Technology Entrepreneur and cryptocurrency expert.

He is also a highly skilled computer engineer with 40 years of expertise and an online marketing expert who built his first online business way back in 1994. He is also a cryptocurrency expert who got his first bitcoin in 2011 and never looked back.

Marc, and his partner, David Avocado Wolfe, run the Defund the Matrix podcast which teaches people how to achieve freedom and liberty by going against the grain and using parallel and alternative systems for EVERYTHING from cryptocurrency to decentralized communities, to off grid living.

The 2 of them also run a twice a year event called the Black Sheep Summit that gathers a panel of experts together and teaches participants EVERYTHING they need to not just survive but THRIVE in the coming hard times.

In his spare time, Marc loves to take care of his family, tend to his gardens and homestead and to tinker with off grid solar projects, teach himself welding and carpentry and learn other skills for self-sufficiency.

