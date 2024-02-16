325) Biossensores NÃO são armas biológicas, a Informação SIM

Crédito ao canal Psinergy, Fev. 14, 2024. Resumo do vídeo:
Biosensors are NOT bioweapons : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.26E097BB-A296-4E10-A5D9-EF811FEE1E88:0
PDF do canal Psinergy sobre a métrica da tecnologia: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/psinergypdf2023:7
Biofield Triage : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/Biofield-TriagebyZen:0
2015 | How to Control Things Using Your Brain (and Open-Source Hardware) | Cyborg Nation : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZPZFeOOerA
2016 | Providing a Sense of Touch through a Brain-Machine Interface: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4BR4Iqfy7w
2016 | New Brain Computer interface technology | Steve Hoffman | TEDxCEIBS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgFzmE2fGXA
How China Is Using Artificial Intelligence in Classrooms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMLsHI8aV0g
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
