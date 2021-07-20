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PART 2 OF 4: AMERICA or AMERIKA - EXPOSING TRUTH ABOUT THIS NATIONAL INSURRECTION
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National Security experts Tom Trento, Clare Lopez, Trevor Loudon, and John Guandolo expose the Marxist driving force behind this National Insurrection consuming America.
AMERICA OR AMERIKA
Look, these are tough days for all of us, even tougher in light of the critical election day, November 3, 2020.
That fast-approaching Tuesday will either be a day of celebration for the cause of FREEDOM and TRUTH or a day of infamy, where the Marxists, jihadis and left-wing crazies gain control and destroy that for which so many have lived, labored and died.
On November 3, the conservative Constitutionalists either continue rebuilding AMERICA or the forces of EVIL begin building a new, progressive AMERIKA.
By the way, the spelling of AMERIKA, with a “K” is a historic Marxist symbol indicating a new totalitarian direction for AMERICA.
Rest assured, our team at The United West have been working day and night, for over two years, to inform, educate and motivate men and women of faith, Jews, Catholics and Protestants to put their traditional, conservative beliefs into practice by simply registering and voting on November 3, 2020!
Here is where we need your help as our donations have understandably decreased during the past few months.
There is no donation that is too small or too large so please consider how you can help, whether with a one-time donation or become a monthly donor.
If you know our team, we are all volunteers who can maximize your hard-earned money and invest it in the future of you, your family and this great country, AMERICA!
The time is short, our team is engaged, capable and will not be stopped.
We just need some help from our friends to get the job done!
Please contact Tom Trento with any questions about the variety of ways in which you can donate.
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUni...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunite...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/http...
Contact: [email protected]
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
AMERICA OR AMERIKA
Look, these are tough days for all of us, even tougher in light of the critical election day, November 3, 2020.
That fast-approaching Tuesday will either be a day of celebration for the cause of FREEDOM and TRUTH or a day of infamy, where the Marxists, jihadis and left-wing crazies gain control and destroy that for which so many have lived, labored and died.
On November 3, the conservative Constitutionalists either continue rebuilding AMERICA or the forces of EVIL begin building a new, progressive AMERIKA.
By the way, the spelling of AMERIKA, with a “K” is a historic Marxist symbol indicating a new totalitarian direction for AMERICA.
Rest assured, our team at The United West have been working day and night, for over two years, to inform, educate and motivate men and women of faith, Jews, Catholics and Protestants to put their traditional, conservative beliefs into practice by simply registering and voting on November 3, 2020!
Here is where we need your help as our donations have understandably decreased during the past few months.
There is no donation that is too small or too large so please consider how you can help, whether with a one-time donation or become a monthly donor.
If you know our team, we are all volunteers who can maximize your hard-earned money and invest it in the future of you, your family and this great country, AMERICA!
The time is short, our team is engaged, capable and will not be stopped.
We just need some help from our friends to get the job done!
Please contact Tom Trento with any questions about the variety of ways in which you can donate.
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUni...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunite...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/http...
Contact: [email protected]
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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