Will you be swearing allegiance? - Gareth Icke Tonight

David Icke









On the show this week, we have Danielle and Alica join us from Canada to talk about their new film ‘the hidden healthcare crisis’. They expose how the canadian government is crushing rural hospitals in order to force people into the cities.

There is a theme appearing worldwide.

Red Pill Revolution author John Gusty is with us to talk about how he found the same corruption in healthcare, as he found during his 30 years in the entertainment industry.

I’m joined in studio by Eliza Harrison, who will be telling us about her extraordinary life, being raised by the elites, and her connections to the Rothschilds and Lord Boothby.

And Alice the journalist is in Italy to report on the protests against the building of a level 3 bio lab in the country.

