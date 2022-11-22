Create New Account
Ep 15 - "The Science of Water" Dr. Gerald Pollack
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Dr. Gerald Pollack maintains an active laboratory at the University of Washington in Seattle. He is the Founding Editor-in-Chief of WATER: A Multidisciplinary Research Journal; Executive Director of the Institute for Venture Science; co-founder of 4th-Phase Inc.; and founder of the Annual Conference on the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology of Water.

