The Flaws of War & The 'Silent' Treaty

There’s a lot to learn about the new front of the globalist’s war against the people, the Middle East. This week the Frontline Army dissect the goings on over there, what is happening, why it’s happening, and of course, how all the dots can be joined to see how everything… and we mean EVERYTHING is linked. But of course, whilst this is going on your government is hiding the most sinister secret. Not one MSM station is talking about the W.H.O. Pandemic Preparedness Treaty, and it’s being rushed through in the most cowardly of circumstances… and right under your nose!