Social media influencer killed by VAXX poison injections
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1695518168016474170
Influencer Candido Neto dead at 26 after symptoms of heart attack. Died June 15. He had been hospitalized since June 1st 2023, when he suffered a heart attack and was rescued at the UPA in Quixadá.
#DiedSuddenly #Pfizer

Mirrored - bootcamp

pfizercandidoneto

