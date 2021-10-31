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VOCAL PRINTS: BIDEN BODY DOUBLE, XI JINPING GOALS, OBAMA, TRUMP, & MORE W/ SHARRY EDWARDS (1OF2)
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227 views • October 31, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Sharry Edwards MEd, rejoins the program to share he latest analysis exposing more lies and corruption. She relooks at Biden's vocal prints to further analyze body double claims, Michelle Obama's health and hormone profile, Xi Jingping's agenda in comparison to Biden's agenda, and what Trump's vocal print says about his support of the mRNA jab. We also discuss the latest claims by French billionaire Philippe Argillier and Maria Zack. This is a must see into the lies and corruption effecting all of us. To learn more or to join the free 4 hour class by Sharry Edwards, go to https://soundhealthoptions.com/classes/

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Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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trumphillary clintonobamaliesvaccinexi jinpingbidensarah westallsharry edwardsinjectionbusiness game changers radiomrna jab
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