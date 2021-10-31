VOCAL PRINTS: BIDEN BODY DOUBLE, XI JINPING GOALS, OBAMA, TRUMP, & MORE W/ SHARRY EDWARDS (1OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Sharry Edwards MEd, rejoins the program to share he latest analysis exposing more lies and corruption. She relooks at Biden's vocal prints to further analyze body double claims, Michelle Obama's health and hormone profile, Xi Jingping's agenda in comparison to Biden's agenda, and what Trump's vocal print says about his support of the mRNA jab. We also discuss the latest claims by French billionaire Philippe Argillier and Maria Zack. This is a must see into the lies and corruption effecting all of us. To learn more or to join the free 4 hour class by Sharry Edwards, go to https://soundhealthoptions.com/classes/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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