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Freedom Press Conference at Honolulu Hale - 2021-09-10
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0 view • September 11, 2021
On September 10, 2021, a press conference was held at Honolulu Hale. Various people spoke at the press conference, including Gary Cordery from the Aloha Freedom Coalition, Reno from Knights of Aloha, Karl Dicks from Klean House Hawaii, Abrien Aguirre Board Certified Occupational Therapist and whistleblower, kanaka Jamie Rodriguez, kanaka and veteran Edward Keaunui, Honolulu City council member Heidi Tsuneyoshi and Rhy.
The press conference was covered by Hawaii Free Speech News, @surfing4truth, Liberty Press, KHON and KITV. Unfortunately, Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi was a no show.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://www.KnightsOfAloha.com
https://www.KleanHouseHawaii.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Freedom #Hawaii #Censorship
The press conference was covered by Hawaii Free Speech News, @surfing4truth, Liberty Press, KHON and KITV. Unfortunately, Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi was a no show.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://www.KnightsOfAloha.com
https://www.KleanHouseHawaii.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Freedom #Hawaii #Censorship
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