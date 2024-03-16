Congressmen Nailed on - 'River to the Sea' Hypocrisy - The Grayzone

Congressmen nailed on 'River to the Sea' hypocrisy
Grayzone contributor Liam Cosgrove confronts members of Congress on their formal condemnation of the phrase, "from the river to the sea," which calls for Palestinian liberation, while they support an Israeli government which officially rejects the existence of a Palestinian nation between... the river and the sea. Obscene levels of hypocrisy ensue.The Greyzone
