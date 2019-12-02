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Qanon - Pasaulio gelbėjimo planas, 1 dalis
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3748 views • December 02, 2019
WWG1WGA, sveiki sulaukę Didžiojo prabudimo.
Trampo inauguracijos kalba
https://youtu.be/a-mfhjaPvsM?t=238
Teksasas prieš pajamų mokestį
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/texas-voters-approve-constitutional-ban-on-state-income-tax/
Q - pasaulio gelbėjimo planas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVeDKuHPDK8
Tyla prieš audrą
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HH0AvaG3SqQ
8kun boards
https://8kun.net/qresearch/catalog.html
25 klausimai skeptikui apie Qanon
https://mailchi.mp/martingeddes/25-questions-for-the-rational-qanon-skeptic
Trampas Šiaurės Korėjoje
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlYsWT2Nob8
Gematria
https://www.gematrix.org/
And We Know (Serial Brain)
https://www.youtube.com/user/gunnytorres
J.T. Wilde - Digital Soldiers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NqVGvxmOwM
Trampo inauguracijos kalba
https://youtu.be/a-mfhjaPvsM?t=238
Teksasas prieš pajamų mokestį
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/texas-voters-approve-constitutional-ban-on-state-income-tax/
Q - pasaulio gelbėjimo planas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVeDKuHPDK8
Tyla prieš audrą
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HH0AvaG3SqQ
8kun boards
https://8kun.net/qresearch/catalog.html
25 klausimai skeptikui apie Qanon
https://mailchi.mp/martingeddes/25-questions-for-the-rational-qanon-skeptic
Trampas Šiaurės Korėjoje
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlYsWT2Nob8
Gematria
https://www.gematrix.org/
And We Know (Serial Brain)
https://www.youtube.com/user/gunnytorres
J.T. Wilde - Digital Soldiers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NqVGvxmOwM
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