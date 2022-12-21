Create New Account
Deborah and Juliana Grimnes Develop Toxin-Free Skincare Line to Combat Chemical Overload
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday |

What was the last thing you put on your skin? Did you know that it entered your bloodstream in less than 30 seconds? Deborah Grimnes and her daughter, Juliana, developed a healthy skincare collection made from clean, natural ingredients aimed at healing and nourishing the skin that is safe and effective for people of all ages. Their collection is called Give-A-Derm, and was inspired after Deborah was given a damaging cancer-preventative treatment from her dermatologist that triggered negative physical reactions to the toxins in her environment. Deborah eliminated the chemicals she used on her skin and dove head-first into developing this one-of-a-kind, non-GMO skincare collection which is made from a proprietary blend of turmeric, pineapple, exotic mushrooms, French green clay, saffron, and even raw honey. This is one of the best skincare lines on the market!



TAKEAWAYS


Toxic, cancer-causing chemicals lurk in nearly every popular beauty product and are extremely harmful to the endocrine system


It took ten years of working with a formulator and going through endless beta-testing to perfect the Give-A-Derm collection 


The FDA recently approved a facial treatment that disgustingly includes infant foreskins as the primary ingredient


Go to GiveADerm.com and enter discount code TINA at checkout to save 10% off your order



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Celebrities Use Cloned Baby Foreskins in Skincare: https://bit.ly/3V2aSgb

Celebrities Use Liquified Cloned Foreskins: https://bit.ly/3uUEvWb

Penis Facial Used by Hollywood Celebrities: https://bit.ly/3iXHF8T


🔗 CONNECT WITH GIVE-A-DERM

Website (get 10% off using code TINA): https://bit.ly/3HyZmWA  

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GiveADerm 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giveaderm/?hl=en 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
chemicalsfdatoxinsorganichealthyskincaresatanic elitestina griffincounter culture mom showdeborah and juliana grimnesgive a termforeskinsbeta testing

