Deborah and Juliana Grimnes Develop Toxin-Free Skincare Line to Combat Chemical Overload

What was the last thing you put on your skin? Did you know that it entered your bloodstream in less than 30 seconds? Deborah Grimnes and her daughter, Juliana, developed a healthy skincare collection made from clean, natural ingredients aimed at healing and nourishing the skin that is safe and effective for people of all ages. Their collection is called Give-A-Derm, and was inspired after Deborah was given a damaging cancer-preventative treatment from her dermatologist that triggered negative physical reactions to the toxins in her environment. Deborah eliminated the chemicals she used on her skin and dove head-first into developing this one-of-a-kind, non-GMO skincare collection which is made from a proprietary blend of turmeric, pineapple, exotic mushrooms, French green clay, saffron, and even raw honey. This is one of the best skincare lines on the market!
TAKEAWAYS
Toxic, cancer-causing chemicals lurk in nearly every popular beauty product and are extremely harmful to the endocrine system
It took ten years of working with a formulator and going through endless beta-testing to perfect the Give-A-Derm collection
The FDA recently approved a facial treatment that disgustingly includes infant foreskins as the primary ingredient
