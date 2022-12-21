Deborah and Juliana Grimnes Develop Toxin-Free Skincare Line to Combat Chemical Overload

What was the last thing you put on your skin? Did you know that it entered your bloodstream in less than 30 seconds? Deborah Grimnes and her daughter, Juliana, developed a healthy skincare collection made from clean, natural ingredients aimed at healing and nourishing the skin that is safe and effective for people of all ages. Their collection is called Give-A-Derm, and was inspired after Deborah was given a damaging cancer-preventative treatment from her dermatologist that triggered negative physical reactions to the toxins in her environment. Deborah eliminated the chemicals she used on her skin and dove head-first into developing this one-of-a-kind, non-GMO skincare collection which is made from a proprietary blend of turmeric, pineapple, exotic mushrooms, French green clay, saffron, and even raw honey. This is one of the best skincare lines on the market!







TAKEAWAYS





Toxic, cancer-causing chemicals lurk in nearly every popular beauty product and are extremely harmful to the endocrine system





It took ten years of working with a formulator and going through endless beta-testing to perfect the Give-A-Derm collection





The FDA recently approved a facial treatment that disgustingly includes infant foreskins as the primary ingredient





Go to GiveADerm.com and enter discount code TINA at checkout to save 10% off your order







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Celebrities Use Cloned Baby Foreskins in Skincare: https://bit.ly/3V2aSgb

Celebrities Use Liquified Cloned Foreskins: https://bit.ly/3uUEvWb

Penis Facial Used by Hollywood Celebrities: https://bit.ly/3iXHF8T





🔗 CONNECT WITH GIVE-A-DERM

Website (get 10% off using code TINA): https://bit.ly/3HyZmWA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GiveADerm

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giveaderm/?hl=en





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/