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Huobi.com was set up by the intelligence agency to help collect the funds that the Chinese people transferred out of China – to make a personal fortune in the name of assisting the CCP to collect intelligence. The entire platform of Huobi.com works for the overseas operation of the CCP’s intelligence agency called “the Operation Fox Hunt.” Purchasing the Huobi Token means you put yourself on digital handcuffs and digital shackles. The nine-finger goblin will soon understand the price she has to pay for deceiving our fellow fighters. All the money held by VOG and the Phoenix Farm will be returned to the fellow fighters under the supervision of the U.S. government as well as the SEC and us. That she has squandered such money is a criminal offense, and I will help to pay back the money to you. Sounds good?