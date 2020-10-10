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Leo Frank Case - 1984 TV report
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27 views • October 10, 2020
Jewish supremacists have been using the mediasphere and academy for generations to promote the anti-Gentile hate crime hoax that an anti-Semitic belligerent mob terrorized the Leo Frank trial jury into convicting him for the rape-murder of Mary Phagan in 1913. The Jewish community has been weaponizing the racist slur "anti-Semitism" to manipulate people since the late 1800s.
Leo Frank Archive
http://www.leofrank.org
Leo Frank Research Library
http://www.LeoFrank.info
The American Mercury
http://www.theamericanmercury.org
Mary Phagan's Family Website
http://www.littlemaryphagan.com
Leo Frank Archive
http://www.leofrank.org
Leo Frank Research Library
http://www.LeoFrank.info
The American Mercury
http://www.theamericanmercury.org
Mary Phagan's Family Website
http://www.littlemaryphagan.com
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