© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jan 19, 2022] World Famous Buster - Agents of the logos [Try Thinking]
Follow
1
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
19 views • 2 days ago
The latest World Famous Buster Song - Agents of the Logos - Part of the Proof Project 2022. Catch Buster live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjMCBvpCyk6o6yMXQpAM3EA and #NextLevel Discord https://discord.gg/MEpTPj9xp8
Level is a straight line on a horizontal plane, straight lines are free from curvature in any direction being the shortest distance between 2 points, therefore a line needs 2 points for the line to exist geometrically.
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5FFVaRRYgH8jFhLLVwwapA/join
Memberships now available, help support #TryThinking #OnTheLevel or Join the discussion at #NextLevel Discord https://discord.gg/MEpTPj9xp8 As featured on The Flat Earth Clock app https://qrco.de/bbizVA Live chats and future projects upcoming, as Rob Kihn says 'No one has more fun than we do!'
If #NextLevel is a step too far, or you feel slightly intimidated, join the Nameless Internet Potatoes for less than civil discussion and shyte mic specials. This server is meeting place for all sorts of people willing to talk about anything. Potato up and join https://discord.gg/p8eMmDKETe
Check out the website http://onthelevel.live
https://www.youtube.com/user/tellmewhatyoulove
Come and meet the trolls on twitter http://twitter.com/try_thinking
Please distill your water, this is the one I've had for over a year now, it's distilled over 10 ltrs a day and it's still going strong. https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=QjdNQktoVTk2MWM9&ats=b2cvNGZYSG5adzg9
Check out the Domesticated Primate Merch shop to support the team.
Intro music from Buster, please Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjMCBvpCyk6o6yMXQpAM3EA .
Special thanks to P900 Coolpics for some of the best photography around https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCuBLug8vryCci0glEt_c3Q
https://youtu.be/7OIvHJ0RvJk Thinking Clear, Dub FX And Buster Loving the tunes and your message is on point, thanks for the inspiration.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones. Become a patreon and just ask me for some there. You can have some every month or you can just cancel after I give you some.
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Level is a straight line on a horizontal plane, straight lines are free from curvature in any direction being the shortest distance between 2 points, therefore a line needs 2 points for the line to exist geometrically.
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5FFVaRRYgH8jFhLLVwwapA/join
Memberships now available, help support #TryThinking #OnTheLevel or Join the discussion at #NextLevel Discord https://discord.gg/MEpTPj9xp8 As featured on The Flat Earth Clock app https://qrco.de/bbizVA Live chats and future projects upcoming, as Rob Kihn says 'No one has more fun than we do!'
If #NextLevel is a step too far, or you feel slightly intimidated, join the Nameless Internet Potatoes for less than civil discussion and shyte mic specials. This server is meeting place for all sorts of people willing to talk about anything. Potato up and join https://discord.gg/p8eMmDKETe
Check out the website http://onthelevel.live
https://www.youtube.com/user/tellmewhatyoulove
Come and meet the trolls on twitter http://twitter.com/try_thinking
Please distill your water, this is the one I've had for over a year now, it's distilled over 10 ltrs a day and it's still going strong. https://www.makewaterpure.co.uk/?cmid=THVmWlZFWFJYRVk9&;afid=QjdNQktoVTk2MWM9&ats=b2cvNGZYSG5adzg9
Check out the Domesticated Primate Merch shop to support the team.
Intro music from Buster, please Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjMCBvpCyk6o6yMXQpAM3EA .
Special thanks to P900 Coolpics for some of the best photography around https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCuBLug8vryCci0glEt_c3Q
https://youtu.be/7OIvHJ0RvJk Thinking Clear, Dub FX And Buster Loving the tunes and your message is on point, thanks for the inspiration.
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
You can gift the app from an IOS device to another IOS devise within the same country. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H54tBfeeWvM&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbv-Cu0KaRJ6sOW5K-CPTVlr&index=1&t
Android does not have this feature however I can give my patrons free download certificates they can give family and friends who have Android phones. Become a patreon and just ask me for some there. You can have some every month or you can just cancel after I give you some.
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.