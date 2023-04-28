The Legacy of Dave Hunt (Part 2) - with Rob Yardley

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-rob-yardley-part-2 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

In today’s program, Tom continues his discussion on The Legacy of Dave Hunt, founder of the The Berean Call, with TBC board member and longtime friend, Rob Yardley. Here’s TBC executive director, Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary. Well, this is the second part of our program in which we’re discussing—really, remembering a man who I call my best friend in the Lord. I’ve been working with Dave, taught by him, encouraged by him, for 35 years–20 years with The Berean Call, and…





Well, anyway, as we mentioned last week, that’s the bitter part of it in a bittersweet thing. The sweet part is, well, Dave is with the Lord. He’s in glory. And that’s not just some kind of “positive mental attitude” thing. That’s what the Scriptures teach, and that’s what we know. So we’re thrilled. Dave in his last couple of years had physical issues, and certainly, the warrior, God’s watchman on the wall, fought the good fight, but that took its toll on him physically in his last years.



