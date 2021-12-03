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A historic day at the Supreme Court could overturn Roe vs Wade
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30 views • December 03, 2021
Pro-lifers turned out en masse at the Supreme Court as the Mississippi abortion case, which could result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, was argued before the court. On this historic day, LifeSiteNews' Danielle Zuccaro asked about the palpable spirit of hopefulness today. "This is victory," Jason Jones told LifeSiteNews. Everything pro-lifers have prayed for, advocated for, and voted for during the past 49 years came to a head in today's hearing," said Jones. The movement's most influential leaders noted how crucial this day was for the history of the pro-life movement in America and how life would look in a post-Roe America.
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