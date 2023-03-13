Signs of the End Times: Lawlessness

In this fifth part, Pastor John covers Jesus’ prophetic words about iniquity greatly increasing and the love of many growing cold. It is easy to see that lawlessness is on the rise even with governments that seek to kill their constituents through tainted vaccinations.
Pastor John addresses what Romans chapter 13 says about governments and how they are instituted by God to govern people through rule of law. But what do you do if a secular law conflicts with God’s law? Should you obey it? Pastor John gives five examples of civil disobedience and the different outcomes. This is a prophetic message that the Church of Jesus Christ needs to hear.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1195.pdf
Signs
of the End Times
Part 5: Lawlessness
RLJ-1195 -- JULY 19, 2009
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.