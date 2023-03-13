Signs of the End Times: Lawlessness

In this fifth part, Pastor John covers Jesus’ prophetic words about iniquity greatly increasing and the love of many growing cold. It is easy to see that lawlessness is on the rise even with governments that seek to kill their constituents through tainted vaccinations.

Pastor John addresses what Romans chapter 13 says about governments and how they are instituted by God to govern people through rule of law. But what do you do if a secular law conflicts with God’s law? Should you obey it? Pastor John gives five examples of civil disobedience and the different outcomes. This is a prophetic message that the Church of Jesus Christ needs to hear.

Signs of the End Times

Part 5: Lawlessness

RLJ-1195 -- JULY 19, 2009

