Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Israeli gov't has been Oppressing the Christian's in Palestine - Aim to Drive them Out of their Homeland - "Israelis don't want Jerusalem to represent Christianity"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1025 Subscribers
32 views
Published a day ago

The israeli government has been systematically oppressing the christian community in palestine. Their aim is to drive them out of their homeland.


◾️Hundreds of testimonies and videos show orthodox jews spitting on nuns and parishioners. In jerusalem, jewish settlers and orthodox jews regularly sent their children to desecrate churches.


◾️When nuns walk by idf soldiers make crude, disgusting, sexual remarks and regularly call them worshippers of a "Son of a whore".

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket