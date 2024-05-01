The Israeli gov't has been Oppressing the Christian's in Palestine - Aim to Drive them Out of their Homeland - "Israelis don't want Jerusalem to represent Christianity"

The israeli government has been systematically oppressing the christian community in palestine. Their aim is to drive them out of their homeland.





◾️Hundreds of testimonies and videos show orthodox jews spitting on nuns and parishioners. In jerusalem, jewish settlers and orthodox jews regularly sent their children to desecrate churches.





◾️When nuns walk by idf soldiers make crude, disgusting, sexual remarks and regularly call them worshippers of a "Son of a whore".