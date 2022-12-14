Apocalypse Watch E85: AI and the Singularity, Will Bankman get Epsteined: Johnny Watcher is joined by TwoShoes, Slim Shady and Far Side discussing AI and the Singularity, prediction on when it will happen. The group speculates on when and how Bankman will get the Epstein Treatment.
