Real Revival

September 17th, 2023

What are the characteristics of a genuine revival? Pastor Dean preaches about what it looks like to have a true move of God, not a counterfeit show pulling at your emotions.

"...the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you. And when he is come, he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment" John 16:7b-8