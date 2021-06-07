Magnetic Vaccines And 5G I Think They Will Suffocate!

This video clip cannot be proven . . . as yet. BUT what is being said . . . regarding 5G when its switched on, doing something to those vaccinated people with magnets . . . sounds like a reasonable possibility. A couple of generations or so ago , we may have brushed it all off and thought it impossible! But, today 2021 . . . In my way of thinking, I am certainly envisaging those in control to be able to use 5G, or similar, particularly on those with magnets, to switch life off altogether, switch on some other disease, or health issue etc causing death which will not be able to be linked back to those vaccines!