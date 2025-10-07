Moment an Israeli drone struck a car in Zabadin, southern Lebanon - killing a man & his wife as she entered the car

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the moment an Israeli drone struck a car in Zabadin, southern Lebanon — killing a man and his wife seconds after she entered
The man killed in strike on South Lebanon is victim of Israel's previous pager attack.
His wife, also killed, was driving him because he was blinded in that 2024 Israeli operation
Footage from Hasan Dorr