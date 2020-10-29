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Exposing the Real Threat Behind COVID-19
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68 views • October 29, 2020
Denis Rancourt joins Dr. Duke to share his view of the Coronavirus pandemic. Based on his research, Rancourt tells us that the virus has no major effect on average yearly mortality rates. There is always a fluctuation that rides with the seasons, and the previous winter is no exception. There is only a peak in deaths recorded after actions were taken by government to scare the public into staying home. This intervention is the real danger, as Denis Rancourt explains.
source
https://youtu.be/355hZVuieHE
source
https://youtu.be/355hZVuieHE
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