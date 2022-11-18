Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 3 - The True Cause Of Disease [2]

In Episode three we continue to dig deeper into the true cause of disease. Barbara gives us a tool for distinguishing between truth and error. We study the importance of sanitation, hygiene and nutrition (the story of Florence Nightingale). We also take a look at antibiotics and some other tools that are used in todays’ modern medicine. The fear-factor is also one of the topics.
