New Zion Assembly - 12/18/22 - The Peace of Christ

This week, we continue our series of messages related to the birth of Jesus Christ. No matter what your feelings are about Christmas, whether or not to celebrate various aspects of the holiday, I believe that we can all agree that this time of year is the perfect opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, by announcing His entrance into the world.

This week, our message focuses on the promise that this child, born in a humble manger, would be called ‘The Prince of Peace’.





Our key verse for this week’s message is found in Isaiah 9:6. It says, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.

