Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Zion Assembly - 12/18/22 - The Peace of Christ
5 views
channel image
TruNews
Published Yesterday |

This week, we continue our series of messages related to the birth of Jesus Christ. No matter what your feelings are about Christmas, whether or not to celebrate various aspects of the holiday, I believe that we can all agree that this time of year is the perfect opportunity to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ, by announcing His entrance into the world.

This week, our message focuses on the promise that this child, born in a humble manger, would be called ‘The Prince of Peace’.


Our key verse for this week’s message is found in Isaiah 9:6. It says, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

Your prayers and financial support are greatly appreciated.

Keywords
godchristjesuschristmaschristianschurchstudyholidaynew covenantbody of christcelebraterick wilesgospel of jesus christdoc burkhartnew zion assemblynew zionentrance into the worldpeace of christ

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket