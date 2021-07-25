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WORLD CHAMPION ATHLETE HAS VAXXXINE INDUCED MINI-STROKE AT CAR DEALERSHIP
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662 views • July 25, 2021
From the channel "bootcamp" Debbie Rice was a world and national champion inline skater. A prime athlete. Then, against her better intuition and judgement, she decided to get the Johnson and Johnson poison injection. She immediately became sick. A couple weeks later, she had a mini-stroke at a car dealership. Her body and life have not been the same since she was injected with the poison.
SOURCES:
1. https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Roller-Sports/Features/2009/November/30/Debbie-Rice-in-LIVESTRONG
2. https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/mini-stroke-what-should-you-do
3. Debbie Rice, Facebook
4. https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf (page 6)
5. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Ross-Lazarus
SOURCES:
1. https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Roller-Sports/Features/2009/November/30/Debbie-Rice-in-LIVESTRONG
2. https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/mini-stroke-what-should-you-do
3. Debbie Rice, Facebook
4. https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf (page 6)
5. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Ross-Lazarus
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