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Patrol Stories - Local Police Supporting the Community
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20 views • June 03, 2022
At the 2022 NRA convention in Houston, Zoe Warren talks with members of Patrol Stories, a nonprofit based in Plano, Texas, designed to build a strong relationship between first responders and students, so that police officers and other local heroes “can be trusted to assist in an emergency.” The group goes into elementary schools and uses a variety of programs to teach children public safety, gun safety, and more.
Detective Michael Carter and another member describe Patrol Stories’ worthy mission to change the negative perception that media has created of police officers and bridge the gap between local police and the community.
Detective Michael Carter and another member describe Patrol Stories’ worthy mission to change the negative perception that media has created of police officers and bridge the gap between local police and the community.
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