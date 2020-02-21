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DANCING IN HIS GRAVE
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19 views • February 21, 2020
DANCING IN HIS GRAVE
President Lyndon B. Johnson is likely dancing in his grave over what "man hath wrought". His words are those of a true demigod wannabe even as he preached freedom, democracy, opportunity, and equality. He's neither the first nor last man to have such a grand thirst for power. It's just too bad he was american. Cheating, lying, and stealing has been the american path to wealth, power, and control and until it faces that truth, it will never heal from its many injustices and wounds.
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President Lyndon B. Johnson is likely dancing in his grave over what "man hath wrought". His words are those of a true demigod wannabe even as he preached freedom, democracy, opportunity, and equality. He's neither the first nor last man to have such a grand thirst for power. It's just too bad he was american. Cheating, lying, and stealing has been the american path to wealth, power, and control and until it faces that truth, it will never heal from its many injustices and wounds.
Share the Facebook version of this video at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2372733993053606/
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