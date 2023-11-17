Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

JFK EYE WITNESS JEAN HILL CONFESSES WHAT HAPPENED ON 11-22-1963
JEAN IS ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT WITNESSES IN THE JFK MURDER. SHE WAS NO MORE THAN 15 FEET FROM THE LIMO WHEN JFK WAS SHOT FROM THE FRONT AND HIS HEAD EXPLODED. JEAN WAS THREATENED WITH DEATH IF SHE DIDN'T SHUT HER MOUTH. THAT IN ITSELF PROVES CONSPIRACY IN MY OPINION. PLEASE SEND TO EVERYONE AND PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THESE DEMONIC BASTARDS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF US NOW...

