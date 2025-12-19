We Are The Tech - 001 | From Alzheimer’s to Autonomic Repair: The Science No One Is Talking About | Sterling Cooley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we interview Sterling Cooley, a researcher and practitioner working in the field of ultrasound-based vagus nerve stimulation, to unpack the importance of the vagus nerve — and how consistent stimulation using ultrasound may produce very different outcomes.
The conversation focuses on the vagus nerve as a major communication pathway between the brain and the body, and why how the vagus nerve is stimulated matters more than simply stimulating it.
Sterling explains why common approaches to vagus nerve stimulation often lack specificity, and how low-intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) allows for targeted, frequency-specific interaction with neural tissue.
Topics covered in this discussion include:
• Why not all vagus nerve stimulation is the same
• The difference between general stimulation vs precise targeting
• How ultrasound differs from electrical or mechanical stimulation
• What current Alzheimer’s and memory research reveals about neural responsiveness
• The role of microtubules in neuronal signalling and information transfer
• Why frequency, accuracy, and localisation are critical in nervous system work
• How stimulating the vagus nerve can influence multiple vital organs through autonomic pathways
Rather than approaching the nervous system through force, suppression, or “calming techniques,” this episode highlights a growing scientific interest in precision-based stimulation and its system-wide effects.
This conversation is relevant for anyone interested in:
• Alzheimer’s research
• Autonomic nervous system function
• Vagus nerve stimulation
• Ultrasound neuromodulation
• Chronic illness and nervous system dysfunction
• Emerging neuroscience and bioelectronic medicine
