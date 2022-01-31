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CORONA AGENDA GAME CHANGER BONDED PUBLIC OFFICIALS HELD LIABLE JAN 2022 CALIFORNIA USA
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72 views • January 31, 2022
"Bondholder – All elected public officials are required to be bonded and they must sign an oath to uphold the Constitution of their State as well as the Constitution of the United States for America. Companies, contractors, and even unions are also required to have a surety bond."
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