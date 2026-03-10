Up close: Drone that crashed in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq. Reportedly an MQ-9 Reaper

The drone that crashed in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq, seen up close. Reportedly an MQ-9 Reaper.

Adding, from another photo description:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the downing of an Israeli Hermes 900 drone over the city of Borujerd in western Iran.

Adding: IRGC: "An advanced Heron drone was shot down in the sky of Markazi Province"

"With the efforts of the Islamic fighters and integrated air defense activities, an advanced Heron drone was tracked and destroyed in the sky of Markazi Province."

🤓➡️The Heron drones are primarily designed for extended surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence-gathering missions.

➡️Their main role is high altitude (10-14 km) Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR).

➡️They provide real-time intelligence using high-resolution cameras, infrared sensors, and advanced radar systems.

➡️Some variants, like the Heron TP, can also be configured to carry weapons.

🐻This is how the Epsteinites acquire targets and provide the videos of their strikes - still using stand-off long range munitions, keeping their aircraft outside of Iranian airspace / out of range of "completely discombobulated, obliterated and non-existent" Iranian AD.