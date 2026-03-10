BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Up close: Drone that crashed in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq. Reportedly an MQ-9 Reaper
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • Yesterday

The drone that crashed in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq, seen up close. Reportedly an MQ-9 Reaper.

Adding, from another photo description:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the downing of an Israeli Hermes 900 drone over the city of Borujerd in western Iran.

Adding:  IRGC: "An advanced Heron drone was shot down in the sky of Markazi Province" 

"With the efforts of the Islamic fighters and integrated air defense activities, an advanced Heron drone was tracked and destroyed in the sky of Markazi Province."

🤓➡️The Heron drones are primarily designed for extended surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence-gathering missions. 

➡️Their main role is high altitude (10-14 km) Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR). 

➡️They provide real-time intelligence using high-resolution cameras, infrared sensors, and advanced radar systems. 

➡️Some variants, like the Heron TP, can also be configured to carry weapons.

🐻This is how the Epsteinites acquire targets and provide the videos of their strikes - still using stand-off long range munitions, keeping their aircraft outside of Iranian airspace / out of range of "completely discombobulated, obliterated and non-existent" Iranian AD.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Mike Adams
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy