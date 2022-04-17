Fake degrees for public sector jobs in Greece!

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According to a recent irrevocable decision of the Greek Council of State, Supreme Court of the Country, anyone who uses fake degrees/diplomas to be appointed to a public sector job, remains in his/her position unpunished forever, if 5 years have passed since the filing of the fake degree! Aggregated press reports for fake or purchased Greek University degrees/diplomas. Greece is the only Country in Europe with so many medical graduates with fake or purchased University degrees, who remain unpunished! Since Greek Universities are riddled-sinking in corruption and embezzlement of European research funds, widespread fraud networks of employees are active, so all you have to do is find and get connected with a University management clerk, bribe him/her with just 300 euros, and pass any University exam you like.