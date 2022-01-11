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NASA has a VIRUS, antibodies from within are exposing the decay through >> (https://suspicious0bservers.org/)
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232 views • January 11, 2022
Dear NASA plus, Solar Uptick Coming
MORE:
NASA Takes a Beating: https://youtu.be/K08PuUPnINk
Ben vs Entire NASA Climate Team: https://youtu.be/Um1az7PjyzM
To NASA Administration: https://youtu.be/yWFXIsxZxNM
MORE:
NASA Takes a Beating: https://youtu.be/K08PuUPnINk
Ben vs Entire NASA Climate Team: https://youtu.be/Um1az7PjyzM
To NASA Administration: https://youtu.be/yWFXIsxZxNM
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