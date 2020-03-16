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Time of Need - Time of War (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Mar 15 2020
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12 views • March 16, 2020
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Time of Need - Time of War (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Mar 15 2020
As Samuel Offered the Sacrificial Lamb, We Appeal Through Christ, Our Sacrificial Lamb When We Cry to God in Our Times of Distress and Need. There is Power in the Blood of Christ. Examine Yourself and Testify to Others. God Would Use This Panic to Wake People Up. Repent and Come to Him. Scripture: 1 Samuel 7:7-9
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
Time of Need - Time of War (Pastor Charles Lawson) Sunday (Morning) Preaching: Mar 15 2020
As Samuel Offered the Sacrificial Lamb, We Appeal Through Christ, Our Sacrificial Lamb When We Cry to God in Our Times of Distress and Need. There is Power in the Blood of Christ. Examine Yourself and Testify to Others. God Would Use This Panic to Wake People Up. Repent and Come to Him. Scripture: 1 Samuel 7:7-9
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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