Inside the Clinical Trial Study for Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine

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The new mRNA flu shot by Moderna has been recommended for approval by the FDA's vaccine advisory panel. Who funded the key study and how it twisted the standards of real science?
Relevant Links
https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/2069004953184600293
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/fda-advisers-recommend-approving-first-mrna-influenza-vaccine-6049731?src_src=RTNews&src_cmp=rtbreaking-2026-06-18-3&est=3J51r6x%2Bxc2rgWO6F4GQDxbo3N4ClN2Bq3AbdWWTmUCCxeuYz%2FZ%2B7bzBWjEVX2A%3D