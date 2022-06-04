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And We Know 4.6.2022 Largest OP in the WORLD is taking place. EXPOSING the [DS]...it HAD to BE THIS WAY! Pray!
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182 views • April 07, 2022
LT of And We Know.
One of my favorite intros… the walls of Jericho falling down… the people’s shout as an obedience to God’s word… it is something to behold as the MSM exposes Hunter.. playing catch up, Kash Patel and others continue to share how it all ties together, more resignations, and the entire agenda of destroying our children and military with woke teaching is falling apart… people are fighting back.. and more exposure on Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzxwcn-4.6.22-largest-op-in-the-world-is-taking-place.-exposing-the-ds...it-had-to.html
One of my favorite intros… the walls of Jericho falling down… the people’s shout as an obedience to God’s word… it is something to behold as the MSM exposes Hunter.. playing catch up, Kash Patel and others continue to share how it all ties together, more resignations, and the entire agenda of destroying our children and military with woke teaching is falling apart… people are fighting back.. and more exposure on Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzxwcn-4.6.22-largest-op-in-the-world-is-taking-place.-exposing-the-ds...it-had-to.html
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