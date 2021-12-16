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Asymptomatic Spread of COVID-19 is a Myth
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75 views • December 16, 2021
Dr. Peter A. McCullough, M.D., a top Cardiologist and Epidemiologist, who is the most published medical doctor in history, and a vice chair of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center, and a professor at Texas A&M University, says COVID-19 is NOT spread asymptomatically; asymptomatic people should not even be tested; that natural immunity is robust complete and durable; that COVID-19, no matter what its variant, is easily treatable at home; and that current COVID-19 vaccines are obsolete and should be considered unfit for human use.
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