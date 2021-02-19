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CENSORED Trump Interview On Rush Limbaugh, China, RINOs, Joe Biden, And Running In 2024
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455 views • February 19, 2021
45th President of the United States Donald Trump joins Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly to discuss his evident war of words with Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, President Joe Biden's recent statements, Hillary Clinton being the 'angriest person in the country,' his thoughts on the Andrew Cuomo scandal, how he feels about being permanently suspended from Twitter, and more. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602f20724af2590d9da31059
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602f20724af2590d9da31059
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