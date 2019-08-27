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27Aug19 Commercial Free: BigPharma, Small Fine; Apocalypse 2030; Bib’s War
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12 views • August 27, 2019
W Another slap on the wrist with a small fine for BigPharma. Johnson & Johnson’s fine will be quickly made up with their newest scam price gouging the Veterans Administration & selling another dangerous drug to vets. Will the US be drawn into Bibi’s war in the Middle East? What about the war our govt is currently waging in the middle of America now & planning to wage in the UN SmartCities of 2030? What is the history of Robin Sage, happened this week in NC? How is different from Jade Helm & what do they have in common?
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