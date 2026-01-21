BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Patriot Confederation - Bradley Burlingame Interview (January 20, 2026)
Patriot Confederation
Patriot Confederation
1 day ago

Every patriot has an obligation to question authority. Those who are honest are not concerned with your watchful vigilance and those with integrity are not concerned with your discernment. Every American is obligated to voice their concerns and stand up for their freedoms and liberties. Ladies and gentlemen, we are the men in the arena, we are the Patriot Confederation! Proudly hosted by John Grosvenor and "Bad Billy" Painter! This week Cierra Clarke Podcast joins the show.


The Patriot's Prayer Network

https://thepatriotsprayer.com/


"Bad Billy" Painter - The Bearded Patriots

https://thebeardedpatriots.com


John Grosvenor - Truckers Unified For Freedom

https://www.truckersunitedforfreedom.com/


Bradley Burlingame

https://www.theawakecoach.com/

https://www.alcoholfreedomprocess.com/


PATRIOTS PRAYER NETWORK SPONSORS!

C.U.E. Broadcasting

https://ThePatriotsPrayerNetwork.mycuebroadcast.com/subscribe


QUITTER App

https://quittrapp.com/


From The Farm

https://fromthefarm.org/


SHOP OUR AFFILIATES!

MyPillow (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.mypillow.com/outlaw


My Patriot Supply

https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=542


Patriot Cigar Company (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.mypatriotcigars.com/usa/OUTLAW/


We The People Holsters

https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&ti=922389&pw=311353


Tactical Brotherhood

https://www.thetacticalbrotherhood.com/?rfsn=6702437.a73869f&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6702437.a73869f


Caravan To Midnight Store

https://ctmstore.com/?ref=OUTLAW


Concealed Carry

https://www.concealedcarry.com/?aid=655


AmmoSquared

http://ammo2.me/outlaw


Red Pill University Enrollment (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://redpilluniversity.org/ref/162/?campaign=TheBeardedPatriots


Birch Gold Group

https://bitira.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=5&aff_id=1930


Brighteon Store

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7971903.30799d2&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7971903.30799d2


Cardio Miracle

https://cardiomiracle.com/?ref=OUTLAW


Richardson Nutritional Canter (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://rncstore.com/outlaw


Folium PX (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://foliumpx.com/?ap_id=OUTLAW


Finish This Fight Documentary (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://finishthisfight.us/?ref=OUTLAW


Nutronics IGF-1 (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://getigf1.com


Mark 3 7 (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://mark37.com/ref/OUTLAW


MasterPeace

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/outlaw


Body Align

https://bodyalign.com/?afmc=8zg


Redemption Shield (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.redemptionshield.com/?ref=OUTLAW


Attorneys On Retainer (Use promo code BI08ZER1116)

https://attorneysforfreedom.my.site.com/signupattorneysonretainerus/s/?promoCode=BI08ZER1116


Forged Beard Co. (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://forgedbeardco.com/?ref=OUTLAW


Patriots Relief

https://patriotsrelief.com/OUTLAW


Mammoth Nation (Use promo code TIBN4USA)

https://mammothnation.com/#TIBN


BRAVE Books (Use promo code TIBN4USA)

https://shop.bravebooks.us/?sca_ref=4349118.xD0lju0zfS&utm_source=affiliate_program&utm_medium=uppromote&utm_campaign=john-grosvenor&utm_source=affiliate_program&utm_medium=uppromote&utm_campaign=john-grosvenor

libertythe bearded patriotspatriot confederationthe patriots prayer networkbradley burlingame
