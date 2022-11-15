Libs of TikTok - This woman went viral on TikTok for disrespecting her white father😢 at his funeral.🤮🤬

Libs of TikTok - This woman went viral on TikTok for disparaging and belittling her white father at his funeral. She says she won’t miss him because he’s a “racist, Trump-loving, cis straight white man.” (01:12)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.